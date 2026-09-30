When heel pain isn’t just fatigue

That sharp stab beneath the heel with the first few steps in the morning is a familiar discomfort for many, but when it keeps returning, it could be plantar fasciitis. Often mistaken for ordinary foot fatigue, the condition can make the simplest routines, be it getting out of bed, standing for long hours or taking a walk, increasingly uncomfortable. And while the pain may ease after a few minutes of movement, doctors say that pushing through it without addressing the underlying cause can allow the problem to linger.

“Plantar fasciitis is a common condition, but not every heel pain is plantar fasciitis,” says Dr Ajay Singh Thakur, consultant – orthopaedic surgery, arthroscopy & sports medicine, STAR Hospitals, Banjara Hills. The typical pain, he explains, is felt under the heel, usually towards the inner side, and is particularly severe with the first few steps after waking up or after sitting for a long time. “The pain often improves after walking for a while but may return after prolonged standing or walking. The tenderness is typically localised to the medial calcaneal tubercle, where the plantar fascia originates,” he adds.