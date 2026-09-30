Where technology meets rehabilitation

Tell us about BeAble Health.

BeAble Health is a Hyderabad-based healthtech startup that we founded in 2017. Our main aim was to make physiotherapy and rehabilitation more effective and engaging for patients. I lead the company as CEO, along with my co-founder Sreehari KG, who heads our marketing and sales operations. At its core, BeAble builds technology-enabled rehabilitation solutions that help therapists deliver more intensive, repetitive and engaging therapy, while giving patients a more interactive way to practise and track their movements. The idea for BeAble Health incubated at IIT Hyderabad’s Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), where I spent close to a year shadowing doctors, therapists and patients to understand everyday challenges in healthcare. Among the hundreds of issues we documented, one recurring problem stood out — patients recovering from stroke found it particularly difficult to regain movement in their arms and hands. Therapists also did not have the time or devices to provide the intensive, repetitive practice that recovery demands. Conventional therapy can become repetitive and difficult for patients to sustain over a long period. That was the problem we wanted to solve. Our flagship product, ArmAble, is designed for stroke survivors, spinal cord injury patients and individuals with neurological conditions. It is currently used in more than 70 hospitals and rehabilitation centres across India.



What is ArmAble?

ArmAble is a game-based, AI-enabled rehabilitation device for the arm and hand. Instead of asking patients to perform the same repetitive exercise repeatedly, it turns those movements into simple and familiar games. This can make recovery feel less like a task and more like something the patient wants to engage with. For example, we have relatable games such as table tennis, chapati rolling, dosa making and mosquito swatting, with each game designed around a specific therapeutic objective. Balloon popping is another game on the device, specifically developed to improve functional reaching ability and shoulder rehabilitation. The idea grew out of what we observed at the centre. We also learnt that arm and hand recovery after a stroke is usually much slower than leg recovery. This is mainly because the parts of the brain that control the upper limbs are more complex to rewire.

To recover, patients may need anywhere between 300 and 600 repetitions of a single movement every day, and no therapist can manually supervise every repetition for every patient. We also looked at robotic devices that help patients move their arms, but that did not address the problem completely because meaningful recovery requires the patient’s brain and muscles to actively participate in the movement. That is why we turned to gamification. If we could design games around movements people already perform instinctively in everyday life, patients would not need extensive instructions and would be more willing to return to practise. That thought process became ArmAble.