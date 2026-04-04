Hundreds fall ill after suspected sewage contamination in Jaipur locality; residents allege negligece

Hundreds of residents in Jaipur's Sushilpura area have reportedly fallen sick over the past week, with suspected sewage contamination in the drinking water supply triggering a health concern.

Many people have experienced symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea and fever, with children and the elderly said to be the most affected.

Residents say the situation has disrupted daily life, with a large number of households now depending on water tankers or purchasing packaged drinking water.

Pooran Mal Kumawat, a resident, said his family has been unwell for several days.

"We have all been suffering from diarrhoea and weakness. My wife even had to take injections," he said.

Another resident, Janki Saini, said the situation has become increasingly difficult.

"All three of my children are suffering from stomach pain and fever, and we are arranging water from outside," she said.

Jagdish Sahu, who has spent thousands of rupees on medical treatment so far, highlighted the financial burden caused by the crisis.

"My mother and I are unwell, and I had to take my son for treatment. We are buying water daily, which is adding to our expenses," he said.

According to the residents, the problem began after road construction work in the area allegedly damaged underground pipelines, leading to sewage mixing with drinking water.

Overflowing drains and broken streets have further worsened conditions, they said.