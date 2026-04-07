Jaipur police bust Rs 400 crore cyber fraud racket targeting export incentives

The investigation revealed that the accused obtained Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) using forged Aadhaar and PAN cards. These certificates, typically used to verify the digital identity of company directors or exporters, were then misused to gain unauthorised access to the secure ICEGATE portal. Once inside, the hackers breached exporters’ accounts, transferring Duty Credit Scrips into fraudulent accounts, which were later encashed. To obscure the money trail, funds were routed through multiple “mule accounts.”

Special Police Commissioner Om Prakash stated that the case originated from a complaint by Saurabh Bafna, Director of Marudhar Quartz Surfaces Pvt. Ltd. Despite not logging into the system after 17 December 2025, five scrips worth ₹17.88 lakh were transferred from his IEC ID the very next day.

Investigations revealed a systematic modus operandi. The accused first generated fraudulent DSCs, then used them to log into the DGFT portal. They altered registered email IDs and mobile numbers linked to company profiles, modified directors’ details, and created new IDs on the ICEGATE portal. Using this access, they transferred export incentives such as RoDTEP and RoSCTL scrips into mule accounts, sold them, and routed the proceeds into various bank accounts.