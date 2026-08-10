Speeding car kills man, 3-year-old daughter in Jaipur; wife, son critical

JAIPUR: A horrific late-night road accident in Jaipur claimed the lives of a 35-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Sanganer Stadium. The man's wife and son suffered serious injuries in the tragic accident on Sunday and are in critical condition at Jaipur's SMS Hospital, police said.

Police officials reached the spot and rushed the injured family members to the hospital, but the man and his three-year-old daughter were declared dead by doctors. However, his wife and son were admitted to SMS Hospital with serious injuries, and police said that both are currently in critical condition.

The bodies of the father and daughter were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Jaipuria Hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased man has been identified as Vishnu, a native of Bharatpur, who was living with his family in Jaipur's Durgapura area.

According to Malpura Gate police, Vishnu was travelling on the motorcycle with his wife and two children when the car, coming from the Chaurdiya petrol pump side and heading towards the Sangasetu culvert, hit them from behind near the stadium.

The collision was so powerful that the motorcycle and all four members of the family were flung several metres onto the road. Malpura Gate SHO Udaybhan Yadav said the car driver allegedly continued driving after the collision and hit six other vehicles while attempting to escape. Police subsequently set up a blockade to intercept the vehicle, and the driver was eventually apprehended near Haldighati Gate in Pratap Nagar.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.