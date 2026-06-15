CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times, manhandled at protest meet in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped and manhandled at a protest meet in Jaipur on Monday.

Dipke had called for a peaceful protest at Jaipur’s Shaheed Smarak to oppose paper leaks and unemployment, and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

But while supporters were carrying him on their shoulders, the shocking incident erupted as some miscreants slapped Dipke several times, and tried to pull him down to show their opposition to the CJP movement.

Dipke was allegedly slapped by a man even before he could address protesters in Jaipur.

The slapping incident triggered chaos, and a veritable physical clash erupted for some time as Dipke supporters turned to the man, leading to a scuffle and high tension at the venue.

While the confrontation was captured on camera and widely shared on social media, videos reveal that despite the commotion, Dipke tried to calm the crowd and urged people not to attack the individual who had hit him.

Despite Dipke’s efforts, many in the crowd were unwilling to back down and utter chaos prevailed at the protest venue. The footage that has surfaced online showed several people surrounding and attacking the culprit who had slapped Dipke.

In the middle of the commotion, Dipke tried to calm the crowd and urged people not to assault the individual.

The CJP Founder asserted, “I was beaten while I was entering. No matter how many attacks take place, we shouldn’t raise our hands. Scared people resort to violence. Carry out not one but a hundred attacks, but we won’t be silenced.”