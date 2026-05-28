20-year-old woman allegedly gang-raped by three men in Jaipur

JAIPUR: A 20- year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three men on the way to a temple in Jaipur.

The accused allegedly assaulted the woman's male acquaintance, who was accompanying her at the time, said police sources. The accused took the woman to a deserted spot in the forest and gang raped her, police sources added.

Police arrested the three accused involved in the crime. One of the accused is reportedly a Home Guard jawan.

Jaipur DCP Prashant Kiran stated that the 20-year-old woman had gone to a temple with an acquaintance on May 23. The pair was sitting on a hillock, engaged in conversation, when the accused arrived and recorded a video of them using mobile phone.

After filming the video, the accused surrounded the couple, thrashed the young man accompanying the woman, tied up his hands and feet, and proceeded to gang-rape the woman.

They threatened to make the video viral if she revealed the incident to anyone, before abandoning her in a deserted forest area and fleeing the scene.