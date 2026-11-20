JAIPUR: A fire broke out at a restaurant near the exit gate of the Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, triggering panic among devotees gathered for the annual Patotsav celebrations, officials said.

However, no one was injured at Nand Bhojanalaya, located opposite Kala Bhawan Dharamshala near the temple, police said.

Officials, fire brigade teams and police rushed to the spot. Officials said five fire tenders were pressed into service and firefighters doused the blaze.

As a precautionary measure, the administration closed the temple's exit route and diverted devotees through Guwad Chowk to regulate movement and prevent overcrowding.