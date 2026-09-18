Amaira suicide case: CJP questions award to Jaipur school despite CBSE action

Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka on Friday questioned the decision to confer an award on Jaipur's Neerja Modi School, citing the death of nine-year-old student Amaira and subsequent action against the school by the CBSE.

The school received the "Excellence in Developing Young Leaders and Changemakers" award at a ceremony organised by a private news channel in New Delhi on September 16.

Calling the decision "shocking", Ranka questioned whether the organisers were aware of the circumstances surrounding Amaira's death at the school on November 1 last year.

Amaira, a Class 4 student, allegedly died after falling from the fourth floor of the school building. Her parents had alleged that she was repeatedly bullied by classmates and that her complaints to teachers were ignored.

The family later released CCTV footage from the classroom, claiming it showed the child in distress and approaching her teacher before leaving the classroom.

In a social media post, Ranka also alleged that the school had wiped the floor soon after the incident and referred to the CBSE's cancellation of its affiliation for Classes 9 to 12 over alleged safety violations.

"If yes and you still decided to award the school, you are also a perpetrator of injustice like so many others," he said.

Police have filed a chargesheet in connection with Amaira's death.

(With inputs from PTI)