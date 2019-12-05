When footpaths turn deathtraps 

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pedestrians taking the Kaloor stretch need to watch their steps, literally. Drains with missing and broken-down concrete slabs line the roadsides in the busy junction frequented by hundreds on a daily basis, putting the lives of people at risk.

According to Sindhu Susheelan, a daily commuter, pedestrians have to hop,skip and jump while navigating the drains that also act as footpaths along Banerjee Road from Kaloor towards Lisie Metro station and Kaloor-Kadavanthra road.

“Having to glance down and see black putrid water swirling in the drains as one walks over the shaky, broken slabs is a nerve-wracking experience,” she said. “Imagine falling into it?”.

With the vehicles passing very close to the roadside, pedestrians are forced to test fate and make use of the so-called ‘footpaths’. According to Mohan Nair, a resident of Manapattiparambu, the slabs on the drains in many places are either completely absent or had been removed to carry out cleaning work and not replaced. “In some places, the slabs have been laid in an uneven manner and shake when stepped on. Some of the slabs are missing,” he said.

According to him, while the civic authorities and the district administration are carrying out cleaning and road repair works, they could also replace these broken and missing slabs.

These open drains also pose health issues, said a security guard of a building on Banerjee Road. “The putrid smell emanating from these drains make it difficult to even breathe,” he added.

On why no steps have been taken to replace these slabs, Gracy Joseph, chairperson, Development Standing Committee said, “Maintenance of Kaloor-Kadavanthra road and its respective footpaths come under the Public Works Department. The corporation has no role in it.’’

Passing the buck

According to Development Standing Committee chairperson Gracy Joseph, the maintenance of the road is the responsibility of the PWD