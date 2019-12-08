RPF special squad seizes Saudi Riyal worth Rs 34.7 lakh from youth, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Squad of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ernakulam, seized foreign currency worth Rs 34.7 lakh without proper documents from a Kozhikode native at Angamaly railway station on Saturday.



Abin MA, 24, of Madayil, Kariyathinkavu, Kozhikode, was taken into custody for carrying Saudi Riyal of various denominations of 100, 50, 20, 10, 5 and 1 equivalent to Rs 34.7 lakh concealed in a backpack without proper documents while he was alighting from Cannore-Alleppey Express (Train No.16308) at Angamali railway station.



The accused, during preliminary interrogation, confessed that he was a carrier and was transporting the currency to a firm located at Nedumbassery airport.



The arrested, along with seized currency notes, was handed over to Customs preventive division for further legal action, RPF said.