Rs 22-crore warning system in store for a more secure Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi airport premises is set to get more secure with the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) going for state-of-the-art Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS). The system would be installed for `22 crore.

CIAL will soon initiate discussions with various firms, including international organisations, for installing PIDS, which aims at alerting security agencies of any intrusion through the boundary walls of the airport.

“We have invited tenders for the design, supply, installation, integration, testing, training and commissioning of the PIDS. A technical team will finalise the tender after thorough analysis,” said a source in the CIAL.

The PIDS will have, among other things, non-lethal power fence, fibre optic vibration sensors and mesh besides thermal cameras that would be integrated with a management software at the airport’s command and control centre.

Officials with CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) said PIDS was essential to ensure foolproof security at the airport. Airports like Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai already have the system.“While installing PIDS, the airport should ensure they have latest technical features as PIDS tends to give false alarms,” said a CISF officer.

The technical report outlined by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for PIDS said the existing perceived threat is intruders will scale the walls to gain access to the airport. Hence, specific electronic systems need to be designed to provide a stable PIDS with a low false-alarm rate. PIDS will have three specific detection systems: Radiofrequency IDS, Active Infrared IDS and comprehensive CCTV surveillance system.