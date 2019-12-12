Home Cities Kochi

WATCH | Video of Kochi woman catching huge python goes viral

Vidya Raju became an internet sensation when a video of her catching a 20 kg python from the premises of the naval officers' apartment complex went viral.

Published: 12th December 2019 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

The viral video of Vidya catching the python.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The very sight of a snake will send a chill down the spine of any person. However, for animal and nature lover Vidya Raju snakes are nothing but a fascinating creation of God. A native of Bihar, Vidya came to Kochi seven years ago, with her husband Raju, a Navy commodore who retired four years ago. and has been rescuing snakes since then. Even though she has gained fame as a snake catcher in and around Kochi, Vidya became an internet sensation when a video of her catching a 20 kg python from the premises of the naval officers' apartment complex went viral.

"I was contacted by the officers and told about the python that had curled up underneath a coconut tree along the compound wall of the apartment complex Tarangini," said Vidya. According to her, she received the call at around 8 am. "I told the naval officer who contacted me to keep a watch on the snake from a distance," she said.

"The snake was really big," said Vidya. "It was tough grappling it into the bag and if not for the help of the people of the building I wouldn't have managed it," she added. According to her, the snake might have weighed around 20 kg and had not gobbled up anything.

READ: Found a snake? Call Vidya!

After bagging the snake, Vidya contacted the Forest Department and handed over the python to them. "This is how I work," said Vidya, who has an innate ability when it comes to catching snakes. "I have not undergone any training. But have read a lot about the behaviour of snakes," she said. 

According to Vidya, earlier when her husband was in Navy, she used to get a lot of calls from the Naval Base. "But today, I get calls not only from the Naval Base but also the general public. I have even travelled to the city outskirts to catch snakes," she said.

Most of the snakes that Vidya has rescued are non-venomous. "Once a while I do catch venomous snakes. The most common ones that I get are anali (Viper)," she said. "I release the non-venomous snakes out in the shrubbery. People need to learn to live along with these creatures," she added. According to her, she has caught more than 1,000 snakes. "Actually, I have lost count," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidya Raju snakes Vidya Raju python viral video
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp