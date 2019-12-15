Dug-up roads in Kozhikode turn death traps

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It would not be an exaggeration to say that the dug-up roads in the city have become a veritable death trap for both motorists and pedestrians. Accidents keep mounting day-by-day. Recently, two people died in accidents caused by roads which were dug up by the Kerala Water Authority. In fact, the delay in completing the pipe-laying works is aggravating the risk factor.

The two-km stretch from Chungam to Karaparamba via East Hill is in a pathetic condition for more than three years. Riddled with potholes, travelling on this stretch, particularly through Chungam and Malapparamba Junctions, is a herculean task. However, the authorities concerned seem to be blissfully unaware of the situation. Apart from the Chungam-Karaparamba stretch, the Chungam-Puthiyangadi stretch on the National Highway is also in a pathetic condition.

KWA Executive Engineer P Jamal said the Chungam-East Hill Road was mainly dug-up for laying a pipeline under the JICA project. “Sreeram EPC, which was entrusted with the project, is delaying the work. The agency has failed to meet the deadline citing financial crunch and we could not terminate the agency at this stage due to technical reasons. However, the agency has been directed to finish the work before March,” the officer said.