Fishing boat seized for using banned artificial lights

The team seized one 500W IP65 LEB bulb which is water resistant, four 400W halogen bulbs, one 50W MH bulb and 22 tube lights.

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 02:26 AM

fishing_boats_sea_fishermen

Image of a fishing boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The marine enforcement wing of Fisheries Department impounded a mechanised fishing boat late on Friday night for using artificial light for fishing.Though Chinese vessels operating in the Arabian Sea use high voltage LED lights to attract fish stocks to their net, India has banned the use of artificial lights for fishing. 

“A patrolling team from the Fisheries Department searched Akshara, a mechanised fishing boat which was approaching Munambam fishing harbour on Friday night and found lights used for fishing,” said Fisheries Assistant Director Joice Abraham. 

The team seized one 500W IP65 LEB bulb which is water resistant, four 400W halogen bulbs, one 50W MH bulb and 22 tube lights. As using light for fishing is an offence attracting Rs 2.5 lakh penalty, the Fisheries Department impounded the boat. The catch in the boat was auctioned for Rs 1.10 lakh and the amount was deposited in treasury.Marine enforcement SI Prasanth Clint, head guard Binoy, CPO Subeesh and others participated in the search.

