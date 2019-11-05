Home Cities Kochi

NSS unit renovates anganwadi near Edappally

The NSS unit of Government VHSS, North Edappally, has a history of being active in welfare activities.

NSS volunteers outside the anganwadi compound wall

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The NSS unit of Government VHSS, North Edappally, has a history of being active in welfare activities. For example, the school made an effort to raise funds for Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund by selling cloth bags during this year’s flood. Under the ‘Sreshtabalyam’ project that aims at reviving educational facilities, they have now taken up the renovation of an anganwadi at North Edappally. 

“The ‘Sreshtabalyam’ project aims at renovating primary schools and anganwadis of the state run by government. This may be done on three occasions - golden jubilee year celebration of NSS, 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji and under General Education Protection Mission,” says Santhosh M C, NSS programme officer.

NSS volunteers took up the renovation of anganwadi number 120 at North Edappally, belonging to the 36th division of Kochi Corporation. The project is being implemented statewide, led by 319 NSS units of Vocational Higher Secondary Education.

“The volunteers are thrilled to be part of the project. They cleaned and painted compound walls of the anganwadi with images of nature, cartoon characters like Dora. This was done to make the premises more attractive for tiny tots. The corroded gate was cleaned and painted over,” adds Santhosh. The revamp activities concluded by October 24. 

