Tech guru wins international appreciation

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mashable is a familiar name among netizens all over the world. A young entrepreneur from Kerala named S Shamna, however, turned this familiarity into a source of inspiration to create a website named ‘Maccablo’. Though the name will be less familiar to Malayalees, it is popular among the internet users in the USA and West Asia.

Recently, this multi-platform social media website has also fetched its 19-year-old founder an international award named the ‘Intercon Top 50 Tech Leaders’, an annual event held in the USA and Dubai. Her company was chosen from 150 companies across the world, making her the youngest recipient of the accolade at this year’s Dubai edition.

Building up

Maccablo is a website that caters information to people on various topics ranging from technology, health and programming tutorials to travel, wellness and beauty hacks. It was launched by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2016. “Majority of the visitors on the website are from the USA and recently we’ve had a spike in the number of hits from West Asian countries. The organisation that hands out the awards initially shortlist certain sites and does a thorough check to know whether we are capable of being tech leaders. Also, they will analyse the content to check how useful it is to the general public,” says Shamna. She has been recognised as the youngest business analyst in India.

“I was into technical writing right from my schooldays in Chennai. I was actively involved in blogging and used to share business views and ideas. A company from Bengaluru was interested in one of my ideas and contacted me to work as their business analyst while I was in Class XI,” she says, adding that she has worked for companies like M Universe, Outgrowth Digital and Muse The Place.

Future forward

A native of Kollam, Shamna has completed her graduation in Economics from the University of Kerala. “Since I was already working as a business analyst when I joined college, I aimed to do a course related to business. Later, I got inclined to web development and that’s how Maccablo was born,” she says.

Maccablo is currently registered as a US-based firm and works with the publishing partnership of Google. Shamna attributes her success to constant support from her parents.

“Though I’ve been working from a young age, my primary focus was always on studies. Now, I’m shifting focus to work on many patents and research. Soon I want to incorporate educational domain into Maccablo too,” she says. Her plan also includes pursuing an MBA from Stanford University located in California.