Home Cities Kochi

Kochi man leaves his mark via leaf art

Kochi-based leaf artist Manu KM is getting popular for his distinctive style and use of leaves of wild jack wood, jack tree and banyan tree for his creations.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

By  Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ever since he starting painting, Manu KM was sure he didn’t want his creative process to be mundane. “I started drawing when I was a child and haven’t undergone any professional training. I cannot draw realistic paintings. I wanted to do something out of the ordinary and that is when I came up with the concept of leaf art,” says 21-year-old artist Manu takes around one to three hours to complete one artwork, depending on the sketch and leaf used. “Etching the face of a male is easier compared to that of a female,” he says.

He uses leaves of wild jack wood, jack tree and banyan tree for his creations, but his favourite is wild jack wood leaf. Leaf art is done by sketching on the leaf first and later making it into a stencil, carving out unwanted bits. "Many youngsters have told me that they started experimenting with leaf art after seeing my works. I’m really proud to have inspired them," says the B.Com graduate.

The artist began working with leaves almost two years back. “Initially, I tried to develop animal figures, birds and components from nature. Eventually, I started etching sketches of public figures on these leaves. Unni Mukundan, Bineesh Bastin, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran, Neeraj Madhav, Pearle Maaney, Anu Sithara and Joseph Annamkutty are few of the faces you will find on my works,” he says. 

The celebrities shared Manu’s art on social media, which was shared and seen by many, giving him encouragement. “It was after Jayasurya sir posted the picture of the art online that I began getting a lot of offers for leaf art,” adds Manu, who is also an Executive officer at an international bank in Kakkanad.

Being viral on Instagram and Tiktok has brought Manu orders and attention. Now he sells the artworks for Rs 350 and the framed ones for Rs 1,000. “The leaves parch easily and must be preserved before framing. I buy a liquid online for this purpose and it is quite expensive. Hence the high cost of art,” Manu adds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manu KM Kochi leaf art Kochi leaf artist
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp