Juvenile fishing: Three boats impounded in a week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fisheries station at Vypeen impounded three mechanised fishing boats in the past one week and seized a total of 6.7 tonnes of juvenile fish. After seperating the juvenile fish, the rest of the catch was auctioned for `1.7 lakh. On Wednesday, a patrol team led by assistant director (Fisheries) Joice Abraham impounded Devi, a fishing boat owned by a native of Munambam Palliport, for allegedly violating the ban on catching juvenile fish. Around four tonnes of juvenile fish was seized from the boat.

On November 15, the team had seized a trawler named Aswin and impounded 1.2 tonnes of juvenile fish. On November 12, the patrolling team had impounded Nabeesu, a boat owned by a Kannur native, and seized 1.5 tonnes of juvenile fish. The state government had amended the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act in 2017 and notified minimum legal size (MLS) of 58 species of fish.

The Fisheries Department imposes a fine of `2.5 lakh on boats found catching fish below the MLS. “The restrictions have been brought to ensure sustainable fishing and to protect the marine ecosystem,” said Joice Abraham. “We have decided to keep a tight vigil along the coast to prevent juvenile fishing,” said Deputy Director (Fisheries) P Maja Jose.