Of ‘Thimble’ joys

23-year-old Neha is bringing together few of the finest brands in the country

Published: 21st November 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Neha Joseph

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Neha Joseph, Thimble is more than a sewing accessory. Her first curated exhibition named ‘Thimble’, brings together nine pan-India designers with their finest collection in jewellery and clothing. With a focus on comfort and festive wear, the exhibition aims to create a concoction of traditional and regal looks with contemporary aesthetics. Neha will be hosting the exhibition at French Toast, Kacheripady, on November 22 between 4 and 8pm and November 23 between11am and 8pm.  

“I was born in Kerala but raised in Hyderabad. I was extremely inclined towards fashion as a child and would frequent such exhibitions. Post marriage, I settled in Kochi, so I figured that I should understand the market and bring down designers who resonate with the fashion of the city,” she says. Thimble was conceptualised last December. I’m collaborating with The Meraki Loom based in Hyderabad. They’ve helped me curate the designers,” says the Kings College graduate. 

Neha has chosen collections she assumes will appeal to Kochi’s stylebook. While ‘By Kaveri’, India’s lone 100 per cent linen clothing brand, is meant to wow the city with outfit construction, ‘Raiman’ will be a subtle effort at reviving vintage Indian crafts. ‘Pranay Baidya’ with his heritage weaves and delicate embroidery fits in perfectly with Kochi’s love for history. ‘Aavidi’ by Dimple Bhatia, that redefines prints and ‘House of Weaving’ which merges tradition with forward-fashion are other notable brands from the lot.

Bringing a taste of royalty to the Queen of the Arabian Sea is ‘Shivani Bhargava’ with her royal garments. An ode to craftsmanship, ‘Origin’ by Priya Tholiya, is as eclectic as its brand name. While ‘Argento’ stays true to tradition, ‘Myra by Anju Narain’ is breath of fresh air with a vibrant palette. “The first criterion was the price range. I wanted the clothes to be affordable. Unlike most fashion exhibitions that I’ve seen in Kochi, Thimble will also showcase menswear. There’s also something for every woman in Kochi, which explains the wide array of outfits,” explains Neha.  

And how would she describe the fashion scenario in Kochi? “I love it. It’s airy, breezy, elegant and simultaneously up-to-date. I think comfortable clothing is a fashion statement on its own—since everyone is extremely comfortable in what they wear here. Kerala has always had a balance which isn’t overdone. Comfort in itself leads to confidence,” says the 23-year-old. Neha also points out that several designers are interested in the fashion market in Kochi. 

“Therefore, it wasn’t hard to get people on board. They feel the market can be explored,” she says.  
Thimble, Kochi: Chapter 1 will pave the way for further exhibitions and a boutique. “I want to make the world a better place one piece of clothing at a time,” she laughs.

