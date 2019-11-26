Palarivattom flyover: LDF govt too disbursed Rs 8.57 crore to contractor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Left government has been criticising the sub-standard construction of Palarivattom flyover, an RTI query has revealed that the Pinarayi government, which assumed office in May 2016, gave Rs 8.57 crore as payment to the contractor.

As per information collected by NGO ‘The Proper Channel’, the flyover construction contract was given forRs 41.27 crore. Of which,Rs 35.39 crore has been given so far. As per the MoU between the contractor and Road Fund Board, 20 per cent of the amount can be given as mobilisation advance.

To a question on when did the government identify the lapses in construction, the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation said the information is unavailable. “The government has stated that the restoration cost, which comes to aroundRs 18.71 crore, would be collected from the contractor. As of now, onlyRs 5.88 crore is due to the contractor.

How is the government planning to collect the remaining amount,” asked Haridas of the ‘Proper Channel.’ In October, the government entrusted the repair work of the bridge with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.