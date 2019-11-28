‘Steps initiated to blacklist RDS Projects’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government on Wednesday submitted before the High Court that it has initiated steps to blacklist RDS Projects Ltd, caught in a row over construction of Palarivattom flyover, from future government projects.

The state filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by RDS Projects Ltd challenging the decision to exclude the tender submitted by the consortium of the RDS and Cherian Varkey Construction Company for the upgrading of the Punalur-Ponkunnam Road.

The consortium submitted its bid after furnishing the security deposit of `2,30,000. Though there were five bidders, who participated in the bidding process, two of them were rejected in the technical bid. In the financial bid, the consortium of the petitioner quoted the lowest price. However, the government decided to exclude the tenderer, the petition stated.