Murder in name of love: Spurned youth sets girl on fire, dies along with her

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another murder in the name of 'love' in Kerala, a youth in Kochi set ablaze and killed a 17-year-old girl studying in plus-2, for spurning his advances. The accused too died of burns after the fire engulfed him.

The incident, which took place after Wednesday midnight, saw Midhun, a native of North Paravur in Ernakulam district, reaching the house of Devika aka Paru in Athani near Kakkanad, after reaching the place in his bike at around 12.15 am.

When the girl’s father Shalan opened the door, the youth demanded to see Paru. When she came out, half asleep, he poured petrol and set her ablaze. It is suspected that she rejected his advances, leading the boy to commit the crime.

Seeing the melee, the neighbours informed the police, who rushed the victims to the hospital. Both Devika and Midhun died at the hospital. Shalan, who tried to rescue his daughter, also suffered burns and is admitted to the hospital.

In recent times, Kerala has witnessed at least six murders in the name of 'love', and another 10 cases where the girls faced attacked by the spurned 'lover'.