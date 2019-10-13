‘Justice for Sr Lucy’ Facebook group holds meeting at Vanchi Square

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of ‘Justice for Sr Lucy’, a collective formed in support of Lucy Kalappura, who was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) for her ‘lifestyle violations’ in August, held a protest at Vanchi Square in Ernakulam on Saturday. Yuhanon Ramban, director, Malankara Action Council for Church Act Bill Implementation (MACCABI), inaugurated the event, which was presided over by social activist KM Zoya.

The Church does not always stand on the side of Justice, rued Lucy. “The Church, which should righteously support the victim, instead, encourages and stands with Fr Noble Thomas, who tried to defame me and the nuns’ community as a whole. What action has the Church taken against Fr

Noble, who has openly insulted me and our community?” she asked.

Lucy also expressed her angst over the apathy of the police in initiating action against Fr Noble for

defaming her on social media.

“There are a lot of nuns who have been abused in several convents. Fearing a similar fate that befell me, many of the nuns are silently bearing the abuse they are subjected to in their convents,” said Lucy. The decision of leading a life of renunciation is totally up to an individual and cannot be forced on anybody, she added.

“The vitality to point out wrong doings is critical in life, not slavish obedience and poverty. Parents must

inculcate this in children from a very young age. I am not against the convent, though many have pictured me so. True justice is upheld only when rights are ensured. All humanity must unite, keeping aside differences of religion and fight against such evils,” she said.

Former principal of St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Valson Thampu, Kerala Catholic Church Reform Movement (KCRM) members, including Indulekha Joseph, also spoke at the event.