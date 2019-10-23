Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Matrimony comes up with some interesting data

The user base comprises 30 per cent women and 70 per cent men with the average age of male registrants being 29 years and that of women being 25 years.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KeralaMatrimony studied the demographic patterns of over 4 lakh registered users. And the statistics are revealing: The user base comprises 30 per cent women and 70 per cent men with the average age of male registrants being 29 years and that of women being 25 years.

Interestingly, NRIs formed 19 per cent of around 4 lakh matrimony profiles. The majority are based in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. Around 53 per cent of the members are open to seeking life partners living overseas, of which the UAE, USA, Canada and Australia are among the most preferred countries.

Individuals are increasingly taking marriage decisions on their own. About 61 per cent of the profiles have been created by the individuals themselves, with only about 14 per cent created by parents and the rest by siblings and others. Nearly 58 per cent of women seeking a life partner are between the ages of 23-27 years, while 50 per cent of men are in the age group of 26-30 years.

Malayalis are getting progressive as 30 per cent men and 18 per cent of women are open to a life partner outside their caste. In terms of educational qualification, the most popular stream of education among women is arts followed by technology and professional degrees. Whereas for men, it is technology and professional degrees, followed by diploma.

Around 39 per cent women and 19 per cent of men preferred life partners whose education qualification is a masters degree or above. Women are looking for partners with a masters degree, primarily in engineering, management, or medicine. Men prefer partners with a masters degree in commerce, arts or science.

The top cities in Kerala that continues to grow witnessed the maximum number of registrations include Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur and Kollam. In tune with the mobile and internet trends, 82 per cent searched their life partner using their mobile.

“Lakhs of success stories have been reported till now and our user base among Malayalis in India, UAE, USA and across the globe continues to grow,” said Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO, Matrimony.com.

