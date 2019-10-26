Risty wanted to be a footballer like Argentinian soccer legend Messi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ten-year-old Risty wanted to be a footballer like Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi. His father P V John, an autorickshaw driver, never looks at Ambedkar Stadium, where his son used to play soccer with friends, whenever he passes that way.

“We try not to speak about him at home. My family tries to evade everything that Risty liked to do. He wanted to become a footballer like Messi. We wanted to admit him to a coaching club after May 1, 2016. We moved his football boots from the house. He was also good at painting. More than studies, he liked football and painting,” John said.

On Friday, John, his relatives and neighbours were at additional sessions court when the verdict in the Risty murder case was announced. However, the victim’s mother and elder brother remained at their house near Pullepady. “Risty’s first holy communion was to be held on May 1. Risty’s brother Able is yet to overcome the demise of his brother. My wife Lini remained at home as she did not want to see the murderer’s face. For the past three and a half years, we have not attended any public and family functions as people start to ask about Risty and we are not in a position to answer them,” John said.Last year, John bought a new auto-rickshaw which he named ‘Ristymon’. The autorickshaw was parked outside the court complex when the verdict was announced.

John welcomed the verdict. “We wanted him not to come out of jail. We are satisfied with the sentence given to Aji. Now at least my family and neighbours can live in peace,” John said.Jose, the uncle of Risty who is also a neighbour of the accused, said the family members of Aji are living peacefully after he was jailed. “He used to attack his mother every day. He had assaulted his father several times. He used to manhandle people after taking drugs. Colony residents are relieved after his arrest,” Jose said.

Neighbours’ scuffle that turned deadly

Kochi: An altercation between Aji and his neighbour, Ajith Kumar, led to the murder of 10-year-old Risty at Aji’s hands. Kumar was a tenant in the house put up for rent by Risty’s parents. Aji, who was his neighbour, used to ask money from him to buy drugs. When this became regular, Kumar refused to lend money to Aji. In November 2015, Aji assaulted Kumar while he was talking to his friend. Aji first hit Kumar on his back. He then became violent and returned with a stick and tried to assault Kumar. However, Kumar grabbed hold of the stick and hit Aji instead. Aji then threatened Lini, Risty’s mother, saying if she doesn’t ask Kumar to vacate the house, he will kill John, her husband. The couple asked Kumar to move out. He finally agreed to vacate after May 1, 2016.