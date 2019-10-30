Miss Kerala audition goes digital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Miss Kerala, the pageant conceived and produced by Impresario, is entering its 20th year and this year’s edition is going digital with three phases of auditions which will include social media platforms as well.

The social media platforms will allow more contestants to be part of the pageant, said the organisers.

Eliminations will be done in various phases and 22 contestants will be selected for the finale. The first phase is the ‘Digital Audition’ where the contestants will be given tasks and asked to upload the completed tasks to their Instagram or Tiktok accounts. These tasks will be evaluated based on presentation, language proficiency, creativity, confidence, hair and makeup styling and intelligence.

Of the total number of contestants, 100 will be selected for phase two which is ‘MissKeralaTop100’. The candidates will perform the next set of tasks and will upload them on social media platforms, which will eventually be monitored for different titles.

The 100 candidates will be selected for a ground audition and of them, 22 contestants will be selected for the grand finale, the third phase. The finalists will particiapte in grooming sessions and the winner will be declared in the grand finale on December 12.

The last date to apply for Miss Kerala Digital Auditions is November 4 and the prospective contestants should visit www.misskerala.org or call 8289827951/7558888578.