Fintech startup waives interest on farmer loans

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Covid-19 continues to affect various industries colossally, city-based fintech startup Spoon set a benchmark by waiving off interes t and proces s ing charges worth Rs 25 lakh on agro-loans that the company distributed to 136 farmers in Nilgiris with a total ticket size of around Rs 1.7 crore. Kurian George, founder and CEO, Spoon, said the firm currently handles two major agro-impact investment projects located in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and the present waivers will be applicable to all loans disbursed between November 2019 and March 2020 in these projects in addition to the government-declared moratorium on EMIs.

“This will impact nearly 1000 people in the Nilgiris alone, where they are engaged in car rot, beetroot and potatoes farming while in Maharastra, our loans are given to cotton farmers,” he said. Spoon is currently specialising in impact agro-lending, providing hassle-free loans for cultivation to farmers across India.

Kurian George said Spoon focuses on providing need based financing or short-term credit for the ‘impact segmented’ SMBs. Banks and NBFCs tend to prefer the salaried segment more due to the stability of income offered through payrolls. It causes a large portion of the population not to be able to access viable credit options.