Drone cameras to enhance security on railway premises during lockdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force has introduced drone cameras to enhance round-the-clock security surveillance in railway property during the Covid-19 lockdown. The drone cameras were introduced on a trial basis at Ernakulam Junction railway station and Ernakulam Marshalling yard where large number of empty rakes are stationed.

According to an RPF officer, this is the first time a drone camera has been introduced for security surveillance in the railways in Kerala. “RPF has plans to introduce such drones in other important railway stations soon,” said S Ramakrishnan, commissioner, RPF, Trivandrum division.

A team headed by T S Gopakumar, assistant commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam including Vinod G Nair, inspector, P V Harikumar, SI and G Sreenivasan, a constable will be in charge of the aerial security surveillance monitoring at Ernakulam Junction railway station and Ernakulam Marshalling yard. Legal action will be initiated against offenders, a RPF source said.

Five lockdown violators caught by drones

Kochi: Five persons who violated lockdown guidelines were caught in the surveillance conducted by the Ernakulam Rural Police using drone cameras. Those who went hiding following the surveillance were chased by the police and took into custody. The drone used by the police for the initiative, which was launched last week, can fly at a range of seven kilometers. “We have been conducting drone surveillance in Aluva, Muvattupuzha and Perumbavoor police sub-divisions,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik.