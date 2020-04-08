STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Drone cameras to enhance security on railway premises during lockdown

The Railway Protection Force has introduced drone cameras to enhance round-the-clock security surveillance in railway property during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Drone image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force has introduced drone cameras to enhance round-the-clock security surveillance in railway property during the Covid-19 lockdown. The drone cameras were introduced on a trial basis at Ernakulam Junction railway station and Ernakulam Marshalling yard where large number of empty rakes are stationed.

According to an RPF officer, this is the first time a drone camera has been introduced for security surveillance in the railways in Kerala. “RPF has plans to introduce such drones in other important railway stations soon,” said S Ramakrishnan, commissioner, RPF, Trivandrum division.

A team headed by T S Gopakumar, assistant commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam including Vinod G Nair, inspector, P V Harikumar, SI and G Sreenivasan, a constable will be in charge of the aerial security surveillance monitoring at Ernakulam Junction railway station and Ernakulam Marshalling yard. Legal action will be initiated against offenders, a RPF source said.

Five lockdown violators caught by drones
Kochi: Five persons who violated lockdown guidelines were caught in the surveillance conducted by the Ernakulam Rural Police using drone cameras. Those who went hiding following the surveillance were chased by the police and took into custody. The drone used by the police for the initiative, which was launched last week, can fly at a range of seven kilometers. “We have been conducting drone surveillance in Aluva, Muvattupuzha and Perumbavoor police sub-divisions,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp