Naval Aircraft Yard develops air evacuation pod for Covid-19 hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Naval Aircraft Yard of Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi has developed an air evacuation pod for the safe air evacuation of Covid-19 patients from remote areas. The patient can be evacuated in a fully sealed capsule that reduces the risk of cross infection to the team on board, with no requirement of sanitation of the aircraft post-evacuation.

The evacuation pod was designed under guidance of principal medical officer of INS Garuda, the naval air station at Kochi, in consultation with specialists from the naval hospital INHS Sanjivani. The pod is made of aluminum, nitrile rubber and perspex. It weighs 32 kgs and has incurred a manufacturing cost of `50,000, which is only 1% of the cost of an imported equivalent, costing `59 lakh.

Trials of patients inside pod were undertaken on board the Advance Light Helicopter and a Dornier aircraft at the SNC April 8. Twelve pods will be distributed to Southern, Western, Eastern and Andaman and Nicobar Naval commands.