Ex-MP alleges fake post in his name, lodges plaint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police on Wednesday registered a case following a complaint lodged by former MP Sebastian Paul alleging that a miscreant in the guise of his name posted a fake comment on a WhatsApp group to malign his image in public.

A post lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed to be written by Paul, a former Left independent MP and MLA, was circulated on social media.

Noticing the post following criticism from various corners, Paul lodged a petition before the City Police Commissioner on Monday which was forwarded to the Central police station. The social media post hailed the PM as a simple man and cited the propagation of hatred against Modi by a section as a psychic disorder.