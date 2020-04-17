STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Eshal’s short yet weighty lesson

With nothing much to do, the ongoing lockdown has given boredom blues to many. But not for 11-year-old Eshal Nazim.

Published: 17th April 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Eshal Nazim, Ghazal Nazim and Hani N

By  Gopika I S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: With nothing much to do, the ongoing lockdown has given boredom blues to many. But not for 11-year-old Eshal Nazim. While being confined to home, she managed to bring out a short film with a valuable message. Titled ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’, it focuses on the importance of social distancing and necessity of lockdown.  

The film is about a young girl who finds a seed, she plants and waters it every day, waiting patiently for the plant to grow. With her energy now focused on something productive, lockdown is no more boring. The film ends with the seed germinating into a sapling and the young girl dancing in joy. Shot completely on a mobile phone by her cousin Hani N, a Class VIII student, the role of the protagonist is played by Ghazal Nazim, Eshal’s younger sister. All three are students of MGM Model School in Ayiroor, Varkala. 

“They discussed the concept with me and even came up with dialogues. But I thought dialogues maybe too much to handle and asked them make a silent film. Though the video quality is limited, the concept is the key. The film was shot at home in just two days. We have had many people contacting us after it went viral,” said Nazim, Eshal’s father who runs a business. The six minute film is available on YouTube. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp