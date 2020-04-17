Eshal’s short yet weighty lesson

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With nothing much to do, the ongoing lockdown has given boredom blues to many. But not for 11-year-old Eshal Nazim. While being confined to home, she managed to bring out a short film with a valuable message. Titled ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’, it focuses on the importance of social distancing and necessity of lockdown.

The film is about a young girl who finds a seed, she plants and waters it every day, waiting patiently for the plant to grow. With her energy now focused on something productive, lockdown is no more boring. The film ends with the seed germinating into a sapling and the young girl dancing in joy. Shot completely on a mobile phone by her cousin Hani N, a Class VIII student, the role of the protagonist is played by Ghazal Nazim, Eshal’s younger sister. All three are students of MGM Model School in Ayiroor, Varkala.

“They discussed the concept with me and even came up with dialogues. But I thought dialogues maybe too much to handle and asked them make a silent film. Though the video quality is limited, the concept is the key. The film was shot at home in just two days. We have had many people contacting us after it went viral,” said Nazim, Eshal’s father who runs a business. The six minute film is available on YouTube.