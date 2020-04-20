COVID-19 lockdown hits Kerala rubber production

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Centre and state government relaxed the norms for plantation crops during the nationwide lockdown, rubber farmers and dealers across the state said the Covid-19 outbreak had already hit domestic rubber production. As per available statistics, rubber cultivation was carried out in 5.51 lakh hectares in 2018 with an annual production of 5.4 lakh tons. This year, the tapping season ended in February and was about to resume by March-end when the pandemic hit, leading to the lockdown. Now, most rubber farmers who kept stocks ready for sale during the off-season are facing severe financial crunch as many retailers are not ready to procure rubber.

“The tapping charge in the state now is `1.5 to `2 per tree daily. For an average plantation like mine, where there are nearly 500 trees on two acres of land, the tapping charge alone will come to `1,000 per day. While tapping has been allowed, how can we continue it when retailers are not procuring rubber,” asks Vilayil Thomas, a rubber farmer in Pathanamthitta. Retailers said they could not procure rubber as no loads were leaving the state due to the lockdown.

“We procured rubber for `125 per kg before the lockdown. That stock is still with us. Many farmers are ready to sell rubber to us at `50 to `60 per kg. But we do not want to exploit them or procure rubber at low prices. We also don’t know what economic crisis awaits us once the curbs are lifted. Since there is no market, we cannot even finalise the price,” said Saifudheen of S M Rubbers, Panayam, at Nedumangad, one of the areas where rubber is widely cultivated in the state.

Indian Rubber Dealers’ Federation (IRDF) had submitted a memorandum before the chief minister saying they already had stock worth `700 crore. “This is a nearly two-month-long lockdown and natural rubber consumption has dropped by over two lakh tons. Retailers can buy rubber only if tyre companies procure it. We cannot say anything unless the companies resume functioning,” said IRDF president Tomy Kurisumoottil.

The dealers said the interstate loads sent before the lockdown were also yet to be unloaded. “Rubber price was `125 per kg at the time of the lockdown. The governments should instruct companies to procure it at the same price once the restrictions are removed. The Centre should also be ready to stop the import of rubber and tyres for at least six months,” said IRDF secretary Biju P Thomas.