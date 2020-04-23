Kochi Metro resumes construction work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction activities of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which had been stopped following the nationwide lockdown, resumed on Wednesday. The works include the construction of Kochi Metro’s Phase 1 at Thykoodam to Petta and Phase 1 extension from Petta to SN Junction, besides other civil work.

“We are strictly following all the protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the state government. KMRL officials are making extra efforts to ensure proper transportation of workers, mandatory medical checkups, provision for hand wash and sanitisers and disinfection of work sites,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.As part of Covid-19 preventive measures, a marshal will be deployed at each location to monitor the works. Thermal scanners have been placed at entry points and all workers are being checked. Spitting in public is prohibited as is the use of gutka and other tobacco products.

“Extra care is being taken considering the safety at labour camps. Workers are adhering to social distancing practices and are wearing masks,” Sharma said. There are designated areas for consuming food. Entry of non-essential visitors is banned at the sites.KMRL was forced to reschedule the commissioning of the metro’s Thykoodam-Petta stretch, originally slated to be held in April, due to the present scenario.