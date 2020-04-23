STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro resumes construction work

The construction activities of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which had been stopped following the nationwide lockdown, resumed on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A Kochi Metro Rail Ltd employee thermally screening construction workers at the site as work resumed on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction activities of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which had been stopped following the nationwide lockdown, resumed on Wednesday. The works include the construction of Kochi Metro’s Phase 1 at Thykoodam to Petta and Phase 1 extension from Petta to SN Junction, besides other civil work.

“We are strictly following all the protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the state government. KMRL officials are making extra efforts to ensure proper transportation of workers, mandatory medical checkups, provision for hand wash and sanitisers and disinfection of work sites,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.As part of Covid-19 preventive measures, a marshal will be deployed at each location to monitor the works. Thermal scanners have been placed at entry points and all workers are being checked. Spitting in public is prohibited as is the use of gutka and other tobacco products.

“Extra care is being taken considering the safety at labour camps. Workers are adhering to social distancing practices and are wearing masks,” Sharma said. There are designated areas for consuming food. Entry of non-essential visitors is banned at the sites.KMRL was forced to reschedule the commissioning of the metro’s Thykoodam-Petta stretch, originally slated to be held in April, due to the present scenario.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Metro
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp