We are sinking, say fisherfolk

While large motorised boats are barred from venturing into the sea, country boat fishermen are also hit by the absence of workers

Published: 25th April 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 07:03 AM

workers idling in boats anchored at Kalamukku Harbour. The lockdown has left the sector in shambles ,Albin Mathew

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic-induced lockdown has spared none in the fisheries sector. Fishermen, fish workers, traders and exporters have sufferedhuge losses during the so-called period for the fisherfolk.
While large motorised boats have been barred from venturing into the sea, country boat fishermen are also hit by the absence of workers and zero transport of ice. Despite the Centre exempting the fisheries sector from lockdown restrictions on April 10 and permitting the movement of country boats with a maximum of five fishers, the community believes the sector requires more, along with a compensation package, to be revived.

Ernakulam district has five landing spots, namely two at the Munambam harbour, one each at Chellanam and the Thoppumpady Kochi Fisheries harbour and a private jetty at Vyttila. Country boats, or traditional boats as specified by the Centre, however, constitute a low percentage in these harbours. “By March 30, smaller boats were allowed to venture into the sea.

But, these won’t be able to handle a large catch. Chellanam has several such boats -- as a result, half the number of boats at the harbour can resume work. This amounts to just 30 per cent of the catch. But such non-mechanised and non-motorised boats in Kerala are just about one per cent. Mass production and the bulk catch -- the remaining 70 per cent -- is brought in by the larger boats that are mechanised and motorised. From Thoppumpady harbour itself, 600 long-line gillnet boats, 3,500 trawl net boats and more than 500 in-board vessels are responsible for 70 per cent of the catch. And they can’t operate owing to the lockdown restrictions,” said Charles George, president, Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi.

Charles stressed on the almost non-availability of fish since last January. “The sector is in a shambles. We had a meeting last November wherein we demanded a compensation package comprising `5,000 per fisherman. But the Government hasn’t followed up on the same,” he said.

Trawling ban 
The upcoming trawling ban could be the final nail in the coffin for the fisher community. “Therefore, it is imperative to resume our normal operations soon after May 3. The current catch is sold via  Matsyafeed and Fisheries Department as conventional auction procedures have been suspended for now,” said M Majeed, coordination secretary, Thoppumpady Kochi Fisheries harbour.

Last year this time, the sector had a `50-crore worth of landing, according to Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal, general secretary, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association. “Most boats above 20m in length are usually handled by Tamilians. There are about 1,500 boats 20-m boats in our state, regardless of functionality. Allowing these boats to venture into the sea will be massive support in itself from the government. It will go a long way in the lives of the fisherfolk. But unfortunately, our woes are lost on the Fisheries Department,” he said.

What can be done?
According to Joseph, the sector can be rejuvenated only under a network such as Kudumbashree. “I firmly believe that all landing centres must have Kudumbashree women to market fresh and good-quality fish, devoid of chemicals. Streamlining them and handing it over to their network can certainly make the industry flourish. It is highly likely that they will do a better job than men,” he said.

Corporation opposition leader K J Antony, who hails from a traditional fishing background, opined that the existing compensation packages for fishermen will not suffice. “Another issue is the lack of fish in our waters. It is also to be noted that not all members of the Welfare Board practise the craft. The number of effective fishermen has largely decreased.A study should be undertaken on the sector which protects those who currently earn a living out of fishing while simultaneously encourage the next generation to continue the means. Based on this study, packages must be allotted,” he added.

Harbours 
Ernakulam district has five landing spots, namely two at the Munambam harbour, one each at Chellanam and the Thoppumpady Kochi Fisheries harbour and a private jetty at Vyttila. 
Country boats, or traditional boats as specified by the Centre, however, constitute a low percentage in these harbours.

`1,500 cr is the loss suffered by  mechanised fishing boat  owners in the state. 

15,000 people work in this sector  all over the state 

