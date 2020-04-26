STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swiss citizens airlifted from Kochi to Zurich

The baggage of the passengers were disinfected and they also completed the health screening at the health desk at the airport.

Published: 26th April 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

The Swiss Air flight to Zurich arrived from Kolkota with 62 passengers. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

As many as 164 foreign tourists stranded in the national lockdown left Kerala for Switzerland.

This is the fourth flight to repatriate tourists from the state to Europe since the international airports were closed on March 23 to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease.

The special plane of Swiss International Air Lines took off from Kochi late Saturday night and landed at the Zurich airport on Sunday morning (10 a.m. IST). In addition to the 164 passengers who had boarded from Kochi, the flight carried 49 others from Kolkata from where it had a stopover in the Kerala city.

At the Nedumbassery airport here, Swiss Consul-General to India (Bangalore) Sebastien Hug oversaw the repatriation mission along with Dr Syed Ibrahim, Honorary Consul of the German Honorary Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides 115 Swiss citizens, the flight carried tourists from Germany, Austria, Norway, Denmark and France. Most of the passengers from Kochi were tourists in Kerala, while the others were brought in from neighbouring states.

Kerala had earlier facilitated the return of 268 tourists to the UK when a London-bound British Airways departed from Kochi on April 15. Prior to it, an Air India aircraft with 232 passengers had left for Germany on March 31, and, four days later, a flight to France (112 people).

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said most of the stranded foreign tourists in the state have been repatriated. There were messages from the returned guests appreciating the excellent arrangements that the government had made for their care and health during their stay after the lockdown. 

Rani George, secretary, Kerala Tourism said most of the guests who returned today had used the registration portal of the Swiss consulate, while others sought the help of the Kerala Tourism’s help desks. All the returnees were transported to the airport from different places by the tourism department. “Providing them care is always our top priority,” she pointed out.

P Bala Kiran, director, Kerala Tourism said the tourism help desks would continue to function and any tourists who are still held up in the state could seek their help. “Our focus now will be to prepare to receive the tourists immediately once the situation normalizes.”

 

