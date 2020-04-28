STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sharp decline in power use, KSEB in tight spot

Study done using statistics from KSEB State Load Dispatch Centre shows consumption hitting a five-year low in April; daily average collection drops from `40-45 cr to `5-8 cr

Published: 28th April 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB

KSEB

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: Among the many consequences of lockdown is its effect on power consumption in the state. With commercial establishments in the state downing shutters, the consumption of electricity has seen a steep decline. According to a report brought out by the Institute of Sustainable Development and Energy Studies (In-SDES), April saw the consumption hitting a five-year low. 

While the daily average consumption in April 2019 was 80.997 million units (MU), it was 66.72 MU this year, a decline of over 22 per cent. This is when the projected rate for the year was 85.60 MU. The study has been carried out using statistics from KSEB State Load Dispatch Centre.

According to a KSEB official, the board had `Rs 40-45 crore per day before the lockdown. This has fallen to `5-8 crore per day, which are online payments by domestic users. The report, which was based on the power consumption during the first two weeks of April, has shown that daily average consumption was the lowest since 2015. In Kerala, around 40 per cent of electricity consumption is by the commercial sector.

Change in peak hours 
The pattern of consumption has also shown a change. “The maximum demand occurs when all appliances are operated simultaneously. Since the lockdown came into effect, it has shifted to 10pm to 10.30pm which happens to be bedtime for many. Earlier, it was at 6pm, when people turned on lights in the evening,” said Ashokan K, director of In-SDES, and author of the study.

“In Kerala, around 60 per cent of electricity consumption can be attributed to domestic consumption, which would have seen an increase as people are confined indoors,” Ashokan said.  With people staying up late as offices have closed down, the minimum demand in the state has shifted to morning hours as opposed to night on some days. 

Effect
The decrease in consumption translates into revenue loss for KSEB. There is a surplus in power generation, but the reduction of consumption has caused a loss of `15-16 crore per day for the board.The board has also made allowances for deferred payment of bills. For domestic and small-scale commercial establishments, the last date for payment of bills has been extended till May 3. For high tension and extra high tension industrial electricity consumers, payment of their basic fixed charges has been deferred for six months.

Power consumption 
Date    Consumption in MU
15/3/2020    75.3852
16/3/2020    82.8393
17/3/2020    84.5820
18/3/ 2020    84.5820
19/3/202    85.1269
20/3/202    84.1523
21/3/202    81.3772
Average Consumption    82.5361

Post Lockdown
Date    Consumption in MU
25/3/2020    66.5031
26/3/2020    65.6449
27/3/2020     66.5324
28/3/2020     67.3341
29/3/2020     67.6140
30/3/2020     69.3518
31/3/2020     70.0913
Average consumption    67.5817

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp