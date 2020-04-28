Sharp decline in power use, KSEB in tight spot

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Among the many consequences of lockdown is its effect on power consumption in the state. With commercial establishments in the state downing shutters, the consumption of electricity has seen a steep decline. According to a report brought out by the Institute of Sustainable Development and Energy Studies (In-SDES), April saw the consumption hitting a five-year low.

While the daily average consumption in April 2019 was 80.997 million units (MU), it was 66.72 MU this year, a decline of over 22 per cent. This is when the projected rate for the year was 85.60 MU. The study has been carried out using statistics from KSEB State Load Dispatch Centre.

According to a KSEB official, the board had `Rs 40-45 crore per day before the lockdown. This has fallen to `5-8 crore per day, which are online payments by domestic users. The report, which was based on the power consumption during the first two weeks of April, has shown that daily average consumption was the lowest since 2015. In Kerala, around 40 per cent of electricity consumption is by the commercial sector.

Change in peak hours

The pattern of consumption has also shown a change. “The maximum demand occurs when all appliances are operated simultaneously. Since the lockdown came into effect, it has shifted to 10pm to 10.30pm which happens to be bedtime for many. Earlier, it was at 6pm, when people turned on lights in the evening,” said Ashokan K, director of In-SDES, and author of the study.

“In Kerala, around 60 per cent of electricity consumption can be attributed to domestic consumption, which would have seen an increase as people are confined indoors,” Ashokan said. With people staying up late as offices have closed down, the minimum demand in the state has shifted to morning hours as opposed to night on some days.

Effect

The decrease in consumption translates into revenue loss for KSEB. There is a surplus in power generation, but the reduction of consumption has caused a loss of `15-16 crore per day for the board.The board has also made allowances for deferred payment of bills. For domestic and small-scale commercial establishments, the last date for payment of bills has been extended till May 3. For high tension and extra high tension industrial electricity consumers, payment of their basic fixed charges has been deferred for six months.

Power consumption

Date Consumption in MU

15/3/2020 75.3852

16/3/2020 82.8393

17/3/2020 84.5820

18/3/ 2020 84.5820

19/3/202 85.1269

20/3/202 84.1523

21/3/202 81.3772

Average Consumption 82.5361

Post Lockdown

Date Consumption in MU

25/3/2020 66.5031

26/3/2020 65.6449

27/3/2020 66.5324

28/3/2020 67.3341

29/3/2020 67.6140

30/3/2020 69.3518

31/3/2020 70.0913

Average consumption 67.5817