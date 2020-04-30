STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Allow 20m-long boats to resume fishing, boat owners urge govt

Though the Centre has issued two notifications relaxing lockdown restrictions for resuming fishing operations, the state government has only allowed that are 10m-long, to carry out fishing.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association has submitted a memorandum to the principal secretary (Fisheries) urging the official to allow boats that are 20m-long to resume fishing in the state. Though the Centre has issued two notifications relaxing lockdown restrictions for resuming fishing operations, the state government has only allowed that are 10m-long, to carry out fishing.

“There are not many boats in the category in the state,” said general secretary of the association Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal. He said around 1,600 fishing boats in the 20m category operate and 1,200 of them are awaiting the government’s permission to return to the sea.

“The livelihood of fishermen has been badly affected due to the lockdown which has been in place for over a month. With the 61-day trawling ban set to begin on June 1, fishermen should be allowed to return to work and save some money for sustaining themselves during the ban,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp