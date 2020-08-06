More needs to be done to grasp China’s psyche: Ex-Ambassador Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is something about China and India will need to invest more in understanding the Chinese psyche, if we are to reverse the current level of disengagement between the two countries. Former Ambassador TP Sreenivasan made the observation during a webinar on ‘The future of US-India Relations and the role of China in the changing global order’, organised by the World Trade Centre here in association with the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce recently.He explained the history of Indo-US relationship by highlighting how the US had gained India’s support in its struggle for global dominance.

CPRR chairman D Dhanuraj said China has marched ahead of the US with technology and trade defining foreign relations. Sreenivasan said the onslaught of Covid-19 and the upcoming elections were overwhelming challenges that the US was facing. On India’s options to deal with China, he mentioned consistent talks with military officials, economic action and stretching military capabilities.

“Even the limited economic measures India resorted to recently by banning a few lifestyle apps has gone a long way. The third leg of strengthening military capability will rely a lot on the US capacity, pushing India closer to the US,” he said.