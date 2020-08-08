STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A different tune

Jibin Joy Vazhappilly’s Sanskrit song ‘Krithi’ is peculiar in many ways

Published: 08th August 2020

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not often that we come across Sanskrit songs, and even if we do, very few of them manage to be an earworm. Jibin Joy Vazhappilly’s Sanskrit music album ‘Krithi’, is, however, an exception. The song ‘Yaahi Yaahi’ from the album, which was released recently to celebrate World Sanskrit Day, is being applauded by viewers for the soothing lyrics and the feel it induces. Kerala’s first Sanskrit music album, the track is garnering many views on YouTube.

According to Jibin, the song fills you with nostalgia and takes you back to the old days. It narrates the love story of a young couple who resides in a village. They are expecting their first child and the song shows their journey and wait. “The song makes us feel good as it shows the beauty of togetherness, even though we are going through hard times in our life,” says Jibin 

Jibin Joy Vazhappilly

The Malayalam version of the song was released recently and was a hit. It was then that lyricist Nidheesh Gopi approached Jibin with the idea of doing a Sanskrit version. “Though a very ancient language, Sanskrit is sidelined in our state, while in many states, especially in the North, it is learned and spoken. Though I’m not adept with the language, I was excited by Nidheesh’s idea and decided to give it a go,” adds Jibin. Sadhika Venugopal and Armaan Augasthy form the cast of the album. Jibin was in awe of the lyrics once Nidheesh was done with it.

“The total feel of the song changed. Usually, we hear Sanskrit slogans, but a love song in Sanskrit was a new experience for me. Many messaged me saying that the Sanskrit song suits the visuals more. Instruments like tabla and flute were used in the song, which added to its charm. I thoroughly enjoyed the song,” says Jibin. Govind Velayudhan is the singer, and the Sanskrit concept is by Prasanth P Rajan and Sarath Mitran. Music is by Vaisakh Sasikumar, and Shyam cranked the camera for the video.

The song was shared by artists like Vineeth Sreenivasan and Rachna Narayanankutty and veteran Sanskrit news reader Baldevanand Sagar on Facebook “Vineeth said he was impressed by the visuals and the Sanskrit lyrics,” he says. Jibin always wanted to do a music video which narrates nostalgia. Doing a song with a concept from the past is like time travel, it can be challenging,” he adds. Jibin is planning on doing a short film soon. “The works are going on. There are plans for a Sanskrit movie too,”he said. 

