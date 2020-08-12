STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Agri dept’s Onam fairs from Aug 27

The rise in Covid cases is threatening to dampen Onam festivities this year.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

A Farmer’s Friendly Market organised as part of ‘Jeevani Sanjeevani’ | file Pic

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The rise in Covid cases is threatening to dampen Onam festivities this year. With social distancing being the norm, it seems get-togethers of family and friends and the grand celebrations synonymous with the festival will have to be given a miss.However, spreading some positivity among people affected by the pandemic, the government has decided to go ahead with organising Onam fairs in the state from August 27 to 30, while adhering to social distancing norms. Thiruvonam falls on August 31 this year. 

The agriculture department has already instructed its regional offices to prepare a report and identify the spots for setting up stalls in their respective districts. The Onam fair shops, to be set up through Krishi Bhavans of the department, will be set up in all panchayats.“We will start 120 Onam markets in Ernakulam and have identified the spots. Priority will be given to local farmers. Vegetables not cultivated here will be procured with the help of Horticorp,” said Ernakulam agriculture officer Dileep Kumar T. In Ernakulam, there are 97 Krishi Bhavans and 14 block assistant director offices.

All the employees of Krishi Bhavans and district offices of the agriculture department and the panchayat/local body officers will coordinate with each other to set up Onam fairs. Meanwhile, with the number of hotspots increasing, the venues identified in some panchayats are likely to be changed or shifted. As of August 11, there are 523 Covid-19 hotspots in Kerala.Recently, the agriculture department introduced a six-month internship programme for youngsters to attract more people towards farming. The project was implemented under the government’s Subhiksha Keralam project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp