Dengue, leptospirosis cases spike

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid-19 keeping doctors and health workers busy, monsoon maladies are on the rise in the district. While 153 cases of leptospirosis were reported from January 1 till date, the number of confirmed dengue fever cases has touched 2,313. This is against the 83 and 433 cases of leptospirosis and dengue, respectively, reported during the same period last year. While three deaths were reported due to leptospirosis, four dengue deaths occurred this year.

“There is a sharp increase in both diseases. We now call them non-Covid communicable diseases. Since February when the outbreak was reported in the country, the Health Department was fully focused on Covid, and missed pre-monsoon health drives. This might have contributed to an increase in such maladies,” said a senior official with the Health Department.

However, the steep rise in Dengue can also be attributed to the epidemiological characteristic of the disease, which sees it peaking every three years. “That said, the numbers are definitely high. There will be late-diagnosis cases, but no unreported cases because the symptoms are so severe that people will eventually seek medical help,” added the official.

With the outbreak coming to attention, the health department has initiated special drives called the ‘Doxy Days’. “This is an awareness drive where our personnel go around informing people about the disease. We distribute doxycycline tablets, especially for people in high-risk areas and dangerous living conditions,” said the official.