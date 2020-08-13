STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Dengue, leptospirosis cases spike

However, the steep rise in Dengue can also be attributed to the epidemiological characteristic of the disease, which sees it peaking every three years. 

Published: 13th August 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid-19 keeping doctors and health workers busy, monsoon maladies are on the rise in the district. While 153 cases of leptospirosis were reported from January 1 till date, the number of confirmed dengue fever cases has touched 2,313.  This is against the 83 and 433 cases of leptospirosis and dengue, respectively, reported during the same period last year. While three deaths were reported due to leptospirosis, four dengue deaths occurred this year. 

“There is a sharp increase in both diseases. We now call them non-Covid communicable diseases. Since February when the outbreak was reported in the country, the Health Department was fully focused on Covid, and missed pre-monsoon health drives. This might have contributed to an increase in such maladies,” said a senior official with the Health Department.

However, the steep rise in Dengue can also be attributed to the epidemiological characteristic of the disease, which sees it peaking every three years. “That said, the numbers are definitely high. There will be late-diagnosis cases, but no unreported cases because the symptoms are so severe that people will eventually seek medical help,” added the official.

With the outbreak coming to attention, the health department has initiated special drives called the ‘Doxy Days’. “This is an awareness drive where our personnel go around informing people about the disease. We distribute doxycycline tablets, especially for people in high-risk areas and dangerous living conditions,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dengue leptospirosis
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp