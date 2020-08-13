Silent film ‘Pashi’ by 11-year-old wins TIFA International Award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The one minute 30 second silent short movie ‘Pashi’ directed by child filmmaker Ashik Jinu won the Travencore International Film Award under best director, best silent movie, and special mention best child artist categories.

11-year-old Ashik had bagged the URF national award for youngest short film director in 2019 for the movie ‘Peedika’. After bagging the URF award, Ashik directed five short movies, one documentary and one commercial movie. ‘Pashi’ is his second film. He is currently working on his ninth project ‘Central Excise’.