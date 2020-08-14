Kochi’s fishermen want restrictions lifted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lifting of the trawl ban coupled with favourable weather conditions may signal the promise of fresh fish to Kochiites. But, even as mechanised boats from various landing centres in Kerala resumed fishing a day ago, major harbours in Kochi remain shut as they’re in containment zones. Authorities concerned, however, have noted a disparity as harbours in other districts such as Kollam have been permitted to function despite coming under containment zones. A memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister to allow activities at Kochi Fisheries Harbour (Thoppumpady Harbour) and Chellanam Harbour with Covid protocols in place.

As per the memorandum drafted by Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association, anywhere between 5,000 and 10,000 fishermen and ancillary workers who are dependent on the working of these fishing harbours, haven’t been able to earn a livelihood owing to the lockdown.

Charles George, president, Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, highlighted the importance of fish and related activities for Kochi’s economy. “The Thoppumpady Fisheries Harbour is one of Kochi’s biggest harbours. I had spoken to the district collector regarding the same and requested if the harbours could resume activities, but the action has not been taken yet. Around 200 to 250 trawl boats operate in the Thoppumpady harbour along with 600 other boats. As evident, prolonged closure of the harbour leads to loss of employment.

Similarly, we have only 36 inboard vessels in Ernakulam for bulk production of fish but 13 among them are in Chellanam. Only three have Covid-affected persons but the entire region is still a containment zone,” he said.