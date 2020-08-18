Crowdfunding platform Milaap completes 10 years, introduces free fundraising

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crowd funding platform Milaap recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary. To mark the occasion and ease funding process, the platform introduced a zero per cent fee facility. Milaap has so far raised over `15 crore through more than 4,000 fundraisers in Kerala. 90 per cent of these funds supported emergency medical treatments including cancer care and organ transplants for the underprivileged.

“With the help of the funds raised on Milaap, we have been fortunate to support transplants of over 60 children in the state. I have come across cases in which a child needing a liver transplant, despite finding a matching donor within the family, is unable to get the surgery due to shortage of funds,” said Dr Mathw Jacob, an organ transplant specialist in the state.

“I distinctly remember the case of Hubail Abrar, a one-year-old from Ernakulam, were we hardly had 48 hours to save the child. A fundraiser on Milaap raised 14 lakhs overnight and we could go ahead with the treatment at the right time,” added Dr Mathew. Even amid the Covid crisis, Milaap has managed to touch and save many lives. “Over the past few months, as the pandemic unfolded, we have witnessed an unprecedented wave of generosity from people.

Thousands contributed funds on the platform to help lakhs of people in distress. We made Milaap free for all to donate to relief-related fundraisers as a token of gratitude. Therefore, it made perfect sense for extending this zero per cent fee to all fundraisers,” said Mayukh Choudhury, co-founder and CEO of Milaap.

Meanwhile, Anoj Viswanathan, co-founder, and president of Milaap said the platform’s credibility comes from the trust people place in it. “We have a system that we follow on Milaap and that adds to the trust of the people. We verify the details and only then proceed with the monetary matters,” said Anoj.