Police evict people who took possession of NRI couple’s house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sherin Anna Mathew, a nurse, and her family have been based in Kuwait for the last several years. Her father Sherry Mathew, who died in 2015, had leased out their 2,600 sqft house and 10 cents of land near Changampuzha Park, Edappally, to Majeed for Rs 13 lakh.

But Sherin managed to get back possession of the property after waging a legal battle. However, she had to pay Rs 80 lakh, including the Rs 13 lakh and interest, to Majeed and the dues pending with KSFE(Kerala State Financial Enterprises). An advocate commission examined the property on July 24 and she received all documents, including the legal heir certificate, original title deed and possession certificate of the house. To her utter surprise Sherin found that the house had been turned into rented premises for a few persons which included a lawyer, K A Hakeem.

According to the complaint lodged by Sherin, the local goons connived with the police to encroach on her property after creating fake documents to prove their rights. On the night of August 7, some criminals broke open the house and entered it. They were nabbed by local residents who turned them over to Elamakkara police. Police didn’t take the case seriously and chose to sleep on the issue on the grounds that this is a civil case, as per the complaint.

“The persons encroached on the premises after furnishing a fake document which showed that the power of attorney has rented the house to them. However, the power of attorney has no such rights and he was not even aware of this agreement. They filed a civil case before the court,” said Jomon, husband of Sherin. According to him, interestingly, the accused in the civil case are two neighbours.

The City police on Saturday evicted the persons who occupied the NRI couple’s house. The police action came after P T Thomas, MLA, staged a sit-in in front of the house on Saturday along with retired High Court Judge Justice Kemal Pasha and local CPM, Congress and BJP leaders. “The police issued an ultimatum to produce the original document before 5pm on Saturday. They have not submitted the original documents so far,” said Philin P James, the power of attorney.