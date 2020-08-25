Cochin Shipyard Ltd to deliver first set of boats for Water Metro by Dec

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction work of the first set of boats for the Rs 747-crore Water Metro project was launched here on Monday. The plate-cutting ceremony for the aluminium hull of the boat was held at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). The CSL was awarded the tender for the construction of 23 hybrid passenger boats by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) in September 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore.

“This is for the first time in the world a top-class battery-driven passenger boat is being built. I can promise you that Cochin Shipyard will deliver state-of-the-art vessels for Kochi Metro. We all know how Kochi Metro has set international benchmarks in various aspects. We will be ready with the boat by the end of the year,” said CSL Chairman and MD Madhu S Nair.Though the construction of the ferries was expected to be launched in early 2020, the pandemic has slowed down the manufacturer’s plans as some of the components including those for the propulsion system need to be imported from foreign countries.

The proposed boats will have a capacity to carry 100 passengers each and will be powered by an electric propulsion system equipped with lithium titanium oxide batteries.Madhu said KMRL and CSL will work together as a team for the success of the project. The plate-cutting ceremony was attended by Additional Chief Secretary and KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

“This marks the beginning of construction of Water Metro’s passenger ferries. I can see the professionalism and passion of CSL. We are looking forward to the timely delivery of the boats so that Kochiites can cherish the dream of travelling in Water Metro soon,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma. Directors of KMRL and CSL attended the event organised as per the Covid-9 protocol.

Under the Water Metro project, implemented by KMRL with the financial support of German Development Bank, KfW, a total of 76 boats will be rolled out in a phased manner in the backwaters of Kochi. As part of the project, a total of 41 boat jetties, including existing and new ones, will be modernised.