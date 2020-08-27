STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cops cite Covid, ban classroom training in carriage of dangerous goods on aircraft

Police denied permission to Kochi-based firm citing the state government has prohibited classroom training
 

Published: 27th August 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By RAJESH ABRAHAM & ANILKUMAR T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite a green light by the Central government to conduct classroom training for airline and airport staff on safe carriage of dangerous goods and radioactive materials on aircraft, the police have denied permission to Kochi-based Speedwings to hold the classes citing that the state government has prohibited such training. In a circular issued on August 11, DGCA, the civil aviation regulator, allowed re-opening of Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR) training classes from August 17.

G Poonguzhali, deputy commissioner of police, Ernakulam, however, rejected a request for   permission to reopen classes saying “classroom training is not permitted by the government.”Speedwings is among the seven institutes in the country and the only one from Kerala which has the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and DGCA accreditation to conduct training and certify all categories of persons in the airline industry who handle dangerous goods and radioactive materials, including pilots and cabin crew.

Training in dangerous goods regulations will help staff in passenger check-in, baggage and cargo handling, ramp & load control, screening and security, pilots and cabin crew, including chemical manufacturers, shippers, cargo forwarding agents, packers, courier and postal mail operators to equip to meet the fresh challenges corresponding to their job roles. Speedwings, in its request to reopen the classroom, said only 10 candidates will be allowed at a time. Classes will also be regulated as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, Arogya Sethu and other Covid-19 protocols.

“Government allowed classes with 60 per cent attendance. We have brought it down to 50 per cent. We approached District Collector S Suhas and Hibi Eden, MP. Both said we can start the classes. But we won’t be able to start the classes without any written approval as we may land in trouble later,” Biji Eapen, chairman & CEO of Speedwings, said.

DGR manual is the global reference for the safe carriage of dangerous goods and radioactive materials on an aircraft. The aircraft regulations (The Aircraft Rules 1937, under Civil Aviation Requirements, Section 11, and Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods) stipulate only classroom training and mandates that all personnel involved in airline and ground handling services must be trained and certified in DGR and have to renew it within every 24 months according to their job roles and functions, said Eapen.

When contacted, Poonguzhali justified her decision saying the number of Covid-19 cases is going up. “At present, educational institutions have permission to conduct examinations. The state government is yet to decide on opening schools, colleges and other educational institutions. If we allow an institution to conduct classroom training, several others will also start the same. The result will be disastrous,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Both phase-2 and phase-3 trials would take place in India. (Representational Photo | AP)
Cambridge University kicks off vaccine race to fight all coronaviruses
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp