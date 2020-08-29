CNG vehicle drive hits bumpy road

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years ago, the Centre decided to give the green mode of transport a much-needed push. The plan was such that by 2030, one out of every two vehicles sold in the country would be CNG-powered. The state government too joined the chorus by announcing subsidies and tax exemptions in the Budget.

Two years on, the enthusiasm seems to have died down with the Motor Vehicles Department statistics showing only 0.21 per cent of the total vehicles registered this year opting for CNG-equipped.As many as 3,59,635 vehicles have been registered in the state in 2020, of which 779 were CNG-equipped. The figures were 9,12,676 and 4,066 last year and 10,48,780 and 1,822 the year before last.

Has the affinity for CNG come down?

“One reason for the general reluctance to opt for CNG is the lack of enough dispensing units or filling stations. The CNG tank capacity in vehicles is considerably lower, which requires frequent filling. The focus should shift towards heavy vehicles like buses and trucks. We have a CNG-powered bus in the state, but we’re yet to get permission to run it. Only a liberal policy and a large number of dispensing units can bring about a change,” said former senior deputy transport commissioner and expert B J Antony.

Johny Paul, managing director, Metro Fuels, a company which handles retro-fitting (conversion to CNG), says bus owners expressed willingness to switch to CNG.“The meeting was very fruitful. But a lack of sufficient filling stations is their concern. Even the banks are reluctant to sanction loans for CNG vehicles,” said Johny.

While Kochi has 10 filling stations, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram have none. More filling stations were promised by Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) and BPCL in 2018, but nothing has materialised so far.At present, the work on 10 other stations is progressing in Kochi alone. Of this, IOAGPL will run six units while HP and BPCL will manage one and three units, respectively. While the BPCL officials say they are all set to start eight outlets across the state, the delay in getting a CNG compressor is ailing the project.

“We have the blueprint ready for the entire state. After an extensive survey at all our units --- which includes the availability of land and feasibility --- we’ve shortlisted a few where filling stations can be set up. The delay is because the IOAGPL hasn’t delivered us the compressor equipment,” said a senior official.

BPCL officials said the company has identified four pumps in Kozhikode-Malappuram districts where dispenser units can be set up. “One unit will come up in Thiruvananthapuram too,” said the official.Meanwhile, an IOAGPL official said the delay in bringing the compressor is due to lockdown restrictions. “The plan was to bring the equipment via road from Pune, but Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown upset it. The compressor is expected to reach Kochi by mid-September,” said the official. IOAGPL expects to start the functioning of new filling stations soon.“We’ve five stations ready to start operations in Thrissur. Another six will come up at Kochi. The delay in the work of Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline has affected the project,” he said.

coming soon

At present, the work on 10 stations is progressing in Kochi alone. Of this, IOAGPL will run six units while HP and BPCL will manage one and three units, respectively. BPCL also has

identified four pumps in Kozhikode-Malappuram districts where dispenser units can be set up. One unit will come up in Thiruvananthapuram too.