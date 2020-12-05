Studio bug: Tiny but mighty

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvanantha puram-based bug photographer Shalini P S likes to get up close and personal with the insect world. Her picture featuring a honeybee captured in her garden recently bagged the second prize in a competition conducted by the Kerala Forest Department

For 40-year-old Shalini P S, there exists no world as beautifully-hued as that of bugs. Her repertoire is a peek into the big, beautiful cosmos of insects that go unnoticed. Once traditionally stereotyped as a preserve of men, wildlife and bug photography has grown by leaps and bounds with more women marching into the forest.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based bug photographer goes up, close and personal with bugs and butterflies. Recently she won the second position in the annual wildlife photography competition conducted by the Kerala Forest Department. In a field that has few women competitors and fewer winners, Shalini is overjoyed to have dispelled myths and broken the glass ceiling.

For decades, the wildlife photography industry has been riddled with misconceptions that solely acknowledge jeep safaris, 600mm lens, leopards and tigers. “There were a few odd comments about my prize-winning photo which featured a honeybee. There is more to wildlife than just a lion or a panther. Any creature that exists in a habitat independently is considered wildlife,” she says.

Unlike several wildlife photographers well-versed with the technicalities of macro lenses, Shalini makes no such claim. “I’m fluent in entomology -- the study of insects. For me, photography is merely a tool to enhance my knowledge of bugs, hornets, wasps and butterflies. I’ve always been an adept observer; a skill mandatory on the field. While my inquisitiveness began with butterflies and dragonflies, the range expanded over the years,” she says. Part of the nature and wildlife team based at Thattekkad, Shalini’s album comprises birds and animals too.

Observe, spot, study

From wielding a Canon point-and-shoot camera to a Canon EOS 70D with just a 100m lens, Shalini sees what most of us fail to notice. “The knack lies in monitoring the eyes of an insect. The eyes never lie. It captures attention to their movement and positions. However, you need to diligently work towards training yourself to spot these. I spend at least an hour every day,” says Shalini.

Her powers of observation led to a discovery -- one that she abides by till today. “One doesn’t have to venture into jungles to find the rarest of bugs. They could be present in our backyards. Most of my pictures, including the photo that won the award, were captured in my garden. The key is to observe, spot and study. Once you figure out a spider or a camouflaging insect’s habitat, you’ll regularly begin to find them at the same place. There’s an entire universe in our gardens. When I chose to set up one post my marriage, I filled it with plants native to the state. They attract a million insects,” says an excited Shalini.

Surely, she had to brave the sting of bees and ticks? “Undoubtedly,” Shalini laughs. “Yet, I absolutely love being a part of their world,” she says. However, her path wasn’t easy. “It has been a constant struggle to be taken seriously. Most people around me refuse to understand my profession or liking towards bugs. There have been setbacks and challenges but I’ve never failed to move forward,” she adds.

Favourite places to spot insect 101

“My backyard features at the top of the list. I’ve taken exciting ones at Kaprikad pictures Marayoor too,” she says.